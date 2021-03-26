Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.31.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$3.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 123.67. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

