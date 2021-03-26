Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Insider Jamie Boyton Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) insider Jamie Boyton purchased 225,000 shares of Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

CAPD stock opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £121.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.40. Capital Limited has a one year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

