Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $414.86.

CP stock opened at $353.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.73. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $205.26 and a 1-year high of $385.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

