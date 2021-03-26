Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.20.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$38.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.69 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market cap of C$45.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Insiders sold a total of 140,875 shares of company stock worth $5,031,655 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

