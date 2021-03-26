Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

