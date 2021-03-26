Canaccord Genuity Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$120.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

DOO traded up C$4.63 on Friday, hitting C$106.90. The company had a trading volume of 196,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.23. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.63 and a 12-month high of C$107.52. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 43.63.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

