Callisto Network Hits One Day Volume of $246,843.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $246,843.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.48 or 0.03079336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

