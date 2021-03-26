CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

