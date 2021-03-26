Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,317 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Copart were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock worth $38,331,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

