Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

