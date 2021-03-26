C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 12772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $45,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock worth $459,542,594 over the last quarter.

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

