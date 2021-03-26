Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Rating Reiterated by Bradley Woods

Bradley Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. Research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

