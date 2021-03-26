Business Credit Alliance Chain Achieves Market Cap of $11,258.04 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $11,258.04 and approximately $62.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00643311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00064206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,574,437 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

