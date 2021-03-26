Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.32

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

