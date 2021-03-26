BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 164.75 ($2.15).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BT.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 155.35 ($2.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

