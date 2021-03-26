Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $45.86. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,924. The company has a market cap of $913.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

