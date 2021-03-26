Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $109.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.