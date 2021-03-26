BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021 // Comments off

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$105.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 454,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,840. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$18.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.52. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 42.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.23.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.