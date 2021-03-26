BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$105.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 454,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,840. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$18.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.52. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 42.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.23.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

