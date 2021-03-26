BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 139,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 3.04.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

