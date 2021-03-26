BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 139,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 3.04.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Earnings History for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

