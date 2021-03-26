Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

