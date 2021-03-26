Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

