Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $443,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $113.01 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

