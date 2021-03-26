Brown Advisory Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.64 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

