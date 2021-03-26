Brown Advisory Inc. Has $481,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 244,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 604,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 89,922 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

