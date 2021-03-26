Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.38. 4,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 946,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.