Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.76

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 13738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

