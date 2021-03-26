Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.35

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$57.35 and last traded at C$57.09, with a volume of 108190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.38.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.59. The stock has a market cap of C$86.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -477.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.