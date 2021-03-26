Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,685 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in General Motors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,997,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,740,000 after buying an additional 597,200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 319,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,179,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

