Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $79.53 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,211 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sun Communities worth $79,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,576. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

