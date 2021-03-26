Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,589,077 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $51,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $14,557,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,316. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.