Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $110.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Novartis by 58.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. 1,572,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,873. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. Novartis has a 12 month low of $76.86 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

