Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $121.00

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. 5,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,988. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.