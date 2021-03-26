Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $68.90

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

DAR stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,639. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

