Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Price Target at $154.17

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 203,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,961,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.51. 28,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

