Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($1.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 134,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,880. The company has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

