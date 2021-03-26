Brokerages Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce $98.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $98.14 million. Quantum reported sales of $88.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $355.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

QMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 65.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 802,931 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.