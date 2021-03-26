Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $78,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,565. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

