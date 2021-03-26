Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,603,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. 387,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,954,363. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

