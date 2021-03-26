Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of -570.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

