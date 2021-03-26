Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Brilliance China Automotive stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brilliance China Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

