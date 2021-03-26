Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,347 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $29,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

