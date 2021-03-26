Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €71.50 ($84.12) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.84 and a 200 day moving average of €62.15.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

