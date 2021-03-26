Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €71.50 ($84.12) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.84 and a 200 day moving average of €62.15.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

