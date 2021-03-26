Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Receives Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$220.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$215.86. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$132.60 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.31.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

