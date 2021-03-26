Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$260.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$246.55.

TSE:BYD opened at C$220.50 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$132.60 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$224.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$215.86. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

