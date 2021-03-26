BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,963 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,661,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWXU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,674. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

