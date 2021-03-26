Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 91,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

