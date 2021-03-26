BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.70 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

