Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $4.74 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 67.2% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $79.27 or 0.00147995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $207,353.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00059600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00201014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00787371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027094 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.