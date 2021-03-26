BonFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. One BonFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00213756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00803231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027324 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

