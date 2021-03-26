Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDNNY stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

